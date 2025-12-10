<p>Bengaluru: The state government has informed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> that it is the first progressive state to implement the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/menstrual-leave">menstrual leave</a> policy in the country. </p><p>Considering that the state government has filed its statement of objections, the court posted to January 20, 2026, the hearing on a batch of petitions, challenging the November 20, 2025, notification, mandating industrial establishments registered under various laws to provide one day paid menstrual leave per month to all permanent, contract, outsourced women employees. </p><p>Justice Jyoti M noted that the issue cannot be decided on the first impression and that the matter requires a detailed hearing.</p><p>During the hearing on Wednesday, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty submitted that the notification was issued after detailed deliberation and said that the policy was implemented after considering the suggestions/objections. </p><p>The statement of objections referred to the Apex Court direction in the petition filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi. The top court had observed that it is for the Union Government to frame a model policy in the matter with a clarification that the observation would not stand in the way of any state government independently taking a decision, the state submitted.</p><p>According to the state government, the Department of Labour had constituted a committee under the Chairmanship of Dr Sapna S, called “the Committee on Menstrual Leave Policy, 2024” and it submitted a report with recommendations, mainly recommending leave for the women. </p><p>The statement of objections also said that the Law Commission of Karnataka too recommended enactment of “The Karnataka Menstrual Leave and Hygiene Bill, 2025”. </p>.After employees, students to get menstrual leave in Karnataka.<p>“All together 75 suggestions were received by the government on this Menstrual Leave Policy in which 56 suggestions/objections were in favour of the Menstrual Leave a day every month. Some suggested only six days of leave in a year,” the statement said.</p><p>The state government cited Article 15(3) of the Constitution which states, “Nothing in this Article shall prevent the state from making any special provision for women and children” as well as Articles 39(e), 42 and 162 to defend the implementation of the policy to ensure just and humane conditions of work and maternity relief and executive power of state.</p><p>“The said Government Order is passed with an intention to help women to cope with the health issues during their menstrual cycle. The primary benefits of menstrual leave policy include enhanced job security as the menstrual policy would prevent job loss during the menstruating days which affect women’s health. This initiative of the State is a part of broader commitment to gender equality and workplace inclusivity by offering one day of menstrual leave per month,” the statement of objections stated.</p><p>The court is hearing the petitions filed by the Bangalore Hotels Association and other private managements contending that there is already a comprehensive leave policy under various statutes mentioned in the notification. </p><p>The petitioners stated that there was no legislation supporting the notification as the same is sought to be enforced by way of an executive order, which is impermissible.</p>