Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Met Rahul Gandhi to show him AI computer, says Priyank Kharge

Priyank said he met Rahul to show him KEO (Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source), the AI-ready personal computer that was unveiled during the recent Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS).
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 20:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 20:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us