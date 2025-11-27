<p>Bengaluru: CCB sleuths, who recently busted a major interstate racket involved in producing and supplying adulterated ghee packaged in counterfeit Nandini pouches, have arrested a couple believed to be the prime accused.</p>.<p>The two, hailing from Mysuru, had allegedly set up a production unit in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>On November 14, the CCB raided a godown and seized 8,136 litres of fake Nandini ghee worth Rs 1.26 crore, arresting four people linked to Krishna Enterprises in Chamarajpet.</p>.<p>During the probe, investigators found that Shivakumar and his wife Ramya had been operating the racket for several years. They had reportedly set up an advanced facility worth several lakhs to produce the spurious product and had created a network of distributors across Karnataka and beyond. </p><p>The CCB has also frozen about Rs 60 lakh in their bank accounts.</p>.<p>Samples of the seized ghee have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to determine the substances mixed in it.</p>