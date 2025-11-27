Menu
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Couple arrested for producing, supplying adulterated ghee in Bengaluru

The two, hailing from Mysuru, had allegedly set up a production unit in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 21:41 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 21:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

