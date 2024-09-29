Mining lease case: Kumaraswamy calls Lokayukta ADGP a 'blackmailer'; IPS officer responds to graft charges with 'never wrestle with pigs' remark

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday called ADGP of Lokayukta, M Chandra Sekhar, who heads the SIT probing the 2007 mining lease case, as a 'blackmailer' and 'criminal'.

"He (Sekhar) has addressed a letter to his colleagues. I know who prepared that letter and where. I will reveal it in due course of time," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

In the letter, referred to by Kumaraswamy, Sekhar wrote, “Today an accused in Crime No. 16/14 of SIT, Sh H D Kumaraswamy, in a press conference made false and malicious allegations and threats.”

“As you know the SIT had sought the prosecution sanction of the accused from the competent authority. This accused, who is on bail, Sh H D Kumaraswamy, has done this to deter us from discharging our duties. It appears that his objective is to create fear in the minds of officers of SIT by attacking me.”

“But an ACCUSED, however high and mighty he may be, is an ACCUSED. Let us not get de-motivated by such allegations and threats. I as the head of SIT promise you that I will work without fear or favour and bring to justice all criminals and accused in our cases. I also promise you that I will protect you from all external influences.”

The illegal mining case pertains to allegations that Kumaraswamy, during his tenure as CM from 2006 to 2008, illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Bellary district in violation of law.