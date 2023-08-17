Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Minister scotches rumours of dropping free bus travel scheme

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) reiterated this position and said the scheme will continue in its current form.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 00:46 IST

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday dismissed speculation that the state government will discontinue the free bus travel scheme for women. Addressing reporters, Reddy stressed that the scheme will last at least 10 years and asked women not to fall for rumours. 

"We will undoubtedly continue this scheme for five years, come back to power and continue it for five more years," he said. Reddy lamented that some women were approaching the Road Transport Corporation (RTCs) to seek paid bus passes. "They don't need any bus passes," he added. 

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) reiterated this position and said the scheme will continue in its current form. A KSRTC statement said social media posts claiming the scheme would be discontinued soon were "far from the truth" and said people should not believe them.

(Published 17 August 2023, 00:46 IST)
