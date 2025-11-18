<p>Bengaluru: Several Congress lawmakers, many of them ministerial aspirants, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before he left for New Delhi on Monday.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his Cabinet, raising hopes for lawmakers who are eyeing a place in the administration.</p>.<p>Former minister K N Rajanna, CM’s legal advisor A S Ponnanna, Karnataka State Policy and Commission Chairperson B R Patil, Government Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, MLAs Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Pradeep Eshwar met Siddaramaiah.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah's wife hospitalised.<p>“I’m a ministerial aspirant. I’ve asked that I be considered for the services I’ve rendered for the party,” Kashappanavar, who is also chairperson of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation Ltd, told reporters.</p>.<p>He said he had requested Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala for a Cabinet berth.</p>.<p>There is pressure on Siddaramaiah to reinstate Rajanna as a minister after he was sacked in August reportedly for speaking out of turn. Also, a section of Kodava leaders want Ponnanna in the Cabinet. Patil and Pattan are also ministerial aspirants.</p>