Mission LS polls: B S Yediyurappa to start statewide tour next week

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced that he would start touring the state after performing puja at Kurudumale Ganesha temple in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district from next week to expose the ruling Congress and also ensure the BJP retains 25 seats in the Lok Sabha election.
Addressing a massive BJP protest rally taken out to oppose the ruling Congress party’s anti-people policies at the Freedom Park here, Yediyurappa said that the party may have lost the Legislative Assembly election but not its fighting spirit. “We will regroup ourselves from next week after performing puja at the Ganesha temple on September 15 or 16 prior to launching my statewide tour,” he said.
He added that the primary focus of his tour would be to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and expose the duplicity of the ruling Congress government in the state.
“The Congress, which came to power in the state making false promises, needs to be exposed. People in the state are fed up with the government just within 100 days of it coming to power. The Congress and its leaders, by indulging in corruption and neglecting administration, have brought disgrace to the state and also to the mandate given to the party by the people,” he charged.