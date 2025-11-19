Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindianagaland

Ahead of Hornbill Festival, Nagaland government urges Amit Shah to exempt it from Protected Areas Permit system

Several lakh tourists including foreigners visit the 10-day-long annual Hornbill Festival, beginning on December 1. Hornbill is one of the country's biggest festivals.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 18:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 18:54 IST
India NewsAmit ShahNagalandHornbill Festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us