Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mistakes in deemed forest list continue to haunt Karnataka govt

The issue resurfaced during a proposal by MSPL Limited, which had sought forest clearance to begin mining operations in Ramanadurga village of Sandur, Ballari.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 00:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 00:55 IST
Karnataka NewsForestBallari

Follow us on :

Follow Us