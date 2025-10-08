Menu
Vladimir Putin says Russia has captured nearly 5,000 square km in Ukraine this year

Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday reported the capture of two more villages along the front, which Ukraine's top commander says now extends over 1,250 km (775 miles).
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 03:10 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 03:10 IST
World news Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

