MLC polls: Congress should form panel to choose candidates, says state home minister Parameshwara

Earlier on Tuesday, Parameshwara said CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar should not take a 'unilateral' decision in selecting MLC poll candidates.
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 21:52 IST
Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the Congress should have formed a screening committee to decide MLC tickets, maintaining that he was not consulted. 

Parameshwara said he had suggested a committee comprising senior leaders to choose candidates. “It’s too late now as the matter has reached the high command. What I said was that there should be consultation. I am someone who has worked as the party president. No one can say what I said was wrong. I’m not saying that tickets should be given to only those I name." 

