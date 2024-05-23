MLC polls: JD(S) likely to field Javarayi Gowda

Bengaluru: The JD(S) is likely to field its leader T N Javarayi Gowda, who had unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections from Yeshwantpur thrice, for the lone MLC seat it will be winning from the Assembly.
According to the sources, B M Farooq, the sitting JD(S) MLC whose term will end on June 17, is also lobbying through party’s supremo H D Deve Gowda for another term. However, it is said, party state president H D Kumaraswamy is in favour of Javarayi Gowda.
Sources added that Kumaraswamy had even promised Javarayi Gowda a ticket to contest the MLC polls. “As Javarayi Gowda lost assembly elections thrice, Kumaraswamy has promised him an MLC seat,” said a source.
JD(S) leader Kupendra Reddy, who lost the Rajya Sabha elections, is also trying his luck again, sources in the party said.
The elections for 11 MLC seats from Assembly will be held on June 13.
