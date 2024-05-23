MLC polls: JD(S) likely to field Javarayi Gowda

According to the sources, B M Farooq, the sitting JD(S) MLC whose term will end on June 17, is also lobbying through party’s supremo H D Deve Gowda for another term. However, it is said, party state president H D Kumaraswamy is in favour of Javarayi Gowda.