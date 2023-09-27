Modern abattoir to be functional at Sira by December

Animals (sheep & goats) will be slaughtered in a humane and painless manner. A team of veterinary doctors will observe the animals for 24 to 36 hours. Up to 5,000 animals can be kept in the facility to observe them before selecting for butchering. The unfit/diseased ones are separated and kept in quarantine for up to 20 days. This process helps supply quality and disease-free mutton to consumers.