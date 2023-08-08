MoEF panel defers Honnavar port road project, to inspect site

The controversial project to build a four-lane road on Honnavar's Kasarakod beach has been deferred with the Union environment ministry noting that the project proponent has failed to justify the need to build a road on the seaward side and didn't submit an environment management plan (EMP).

Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, Baithkol, Karwar had proposed to build a four-lane road to connect an upcoming Honnavar Port on the beach with the National Highway - 66. The project is estimated to cost Rs 138.12 crore with a budget of Rs 1.91 crore proposed for the EMP.