Hassan sex scandal: Second notice served to MLA Revanna, says Parameshwara

Amid reports that the victims of MP Prajwal's alleged sexual abuse are not coming forward to record their statements, Parameshwara said, "We are trying to instill courage in them to come forward and give statements; the government will protect them. SIT has identified those in the video and is giving them courage... We expect more women to come and give statements."

Underlining the gravity of the matter his department is dealing with, the minister said this was not like any other case. “This is a sensitive case involving the lives of women and their families," he explained. Stating that a lot of the information pertaining to the case cannot be shared in the public domain, Parameshwara said a second case has been registered. “Measures were taken yesterday to ensure that the statement is recorded before the magistrate itself and the process is on and it will continue today too,” the minister said. “No one should say the SIT pressurised them to give a statement, so straight away statement is being recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC," Parameshwara said.

To a question on SIT raiding Prajwal's house, the minister said he was not aware of it but added that a look-out notice has been issued and all international airports have been alerted, as per the procedure, with photos of Prajwal who had left the country when the allegations against him became public knowledge. "A letter has also been sent to the prime minister by the chief minister asking for Prajwal's diplomatic passport to be cancelled.

Everything is going as per law with speed," the minister added. Asked about allegations that one of the victims has allegedly been kidnapped by Revanna, Parameshwara said it is being inquired into to find out whether it is true or not. "In case such a thing has happened, action will be taken by the SIT," he said. "Everything is coming out, one after another, and everything is being examined by the SIT. Some more women have to come and give statement,” he added.