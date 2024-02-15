Monkey fever in Chikkamagaluru claims 1, affects 6 others

Chikkamagaluru: The district has reported six new cases of the Kyasanur forest disease (KFD), taking the total cases reported to 19.
The Health department and the district administration have taken all measures to contain the disease, said deputy commissioner Meena Nagaraj. One death has been reported, the DC said.
Twelve of the infected persons have recovered in the district. The disease spreads due to the bite of infected ticks.
The health department and the tahsildar have convened a meeting of homestay owners and growers. They have been informed of the precautionary measures to be taken. Local residents have been instructed not to visit areas where monkeys are found dead.
Deaths of monkeys should be brought to the notice of the forest and health departments as also the animal husbandry and veterinary services, authorities have said.
People should apply repellent oil like DMP or neem oil while venturing into the forest for collecting firewood, they said. District health officer Dr Ashwathbabu said treatment will be provided at taluk or district hospital on testing positive for KFD. Under Ayushman Bharath Arogya scheme, treatment is provided at Manipal hospital and McGann hospital in Shivamogga for free, he said.