MUDA 'scam': All eyes on Raj Bhavan

Bengaluru: All eyes are on the Raj Bhavan as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is expected to decide on a petition seeking sanction for CM Siddaramaiah's prosecution in a site allotment scam at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Gehlot returned to Bengaluru on Sunday after his Delhi visit.
Siddaramaiah cancelling his scheduled visit to Koppal and Vijayanagar on Tuesday fuelled speculation that Gehlot may make a move.
Activist TJ Abraham has petitioned Gehlot for prosecution sanction. Gehlot issued a show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah on July 26. On August 1, the Cabinet advised the governor to withdraw the show-cause notice.
With the Congress government prepared to wage a legal battle if Gehlot sanctions Siddaramaiah's prosecution, the Raj Bhavan is said to be exploring other options, including ordering an independent investigation into the MUDA scam and asking the Lokayukta for a report within a stipulated period.
Published 05 August 2024, 21:28 IST