MUDA case: ED issues notice to Mysuru-based RTI activist N Gangaraju

<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> has issued summons to Mysuru-based RTI activist N Gangaraju in the case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah related to the MUDA issue.</p><p>ED had issued the summons to Gangaraju on October 22 and asked him to appear before them at their Bengaluru zonal office located at Shantinagar on October 23 at 11 am. Even as he received it late, he has obtained permission to appear before them on Monday, as per Gangaraju.</p><p>V Muralikkannan, who is conducting the investigation in the case, has issued the summons to Gangaraju. Gangaraju had recently levelled another allegation in a different land issue, involving CM Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi. He had alleged that during the registration of a MUDA land which she had purchased, she even got land reserved for a road registered in her name at Hebbal in Mysuru, but got it rectified later.</p><p>Mysuru based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna had lodged a complaint to the ED against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah related to 14 alternative sites allotted by MUDA in Vijayanagar third and fourth stage in Mysuru, as compensation to Parvathi.</p><p>She got those sites from MUDA, for reportedly using her 3.16 acre on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru taluk, without acquiring it. Hence, based on Krishna's complaint, the ED is conducting investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (15 of 2003) in the case.</p>