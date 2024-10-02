Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA case: ED summons activist Snehamayi Krishna who complained against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Based on Snehamayi Krishna's complaint, Lokayukta police has registered a case against Siddaramaiah and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority compensatory sites allotment case.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 21:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 21:57 IST
Karnataka NewsEDSiddaramaiahmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us