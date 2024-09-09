MUDA case: Karnataka High Court extends stay on trial court proceedings against CM Siddaramaiah till September 12

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned to September 12 the hearing on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand's sanction for his prosecution in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The court also extended its August 19 interim order directing the special court for people's representatives that was slated to hear complaints against him in the case, to defer its proceedings till the next date of hearing.