Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA case: Lokayukta police grills Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, other accused for hours

A team of officials, led by Lokayukta SP T J Udesh inquired J Devaraju from 11 am to 8 pm and Mallikarjuna Swamy from 11.30 am to 9 pm.
T R Sathish Kumar
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 06:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 06:00 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahLokayukta policemuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us