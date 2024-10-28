Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA case: RTI activist, MUDA official, land seller appear before ED

Mysuru-based RTI activist N Gangaraj appeared before ED officials in Bengaluru, as he was also a complainant on the irregularities in MUDA.
TR Satish Kumar
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 14:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 14:51 IST
KarnatakaEnforcement DirectorateEDRTI ActivistmudaMUDA site

Follow us on :

Follow Us