MUDA case: RTI activist, MUDA official, land seller appear before ED

<p>Mysuru: An RTI activist, a Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) official an a land-seller appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Bengaluru, regarding the irregularities in MUDA, including the case in which the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is involved.</p><p>Mysuru-based RTI activist N Gangaraj appeared before ED officials in Bengaluru, as he was also a complainant on the irregularities in MUDA. He said, the officials sought information on the allotment of sites on 50:50 ratio and alternative sites. “They took copies of some documents that were in my possession. I will appear before the ED officials again, on November 1, Friday,” he said.</p><p>It can be recalled that the ED had issued a summons to Gangaraj on October 22, and had asked him to appear at its zonal office, in Shanti Nagar of Bengaluru, on October 23 at 11 am. As Gangaraj received it late, he had obtained permission to appear before the ED on Monday.</p>.MUDA case: Activist offers ‘video evidence’ to ED in support of his complaint.<p>MUDA Special Tahsildar Rajashekar and J Devaraj, who had sold a land to Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swamy, also appeared before the ED officials.</p><p>V Muralikkannan, who is conducting an investigation into the case, had issued the summons to Gangaraju. Gangaraju had recently levelled an allegation in another land issue, involving the name of CM's wife B M Parvathi. He had alleged that she got a land, reserved for a road, registered in her name at Hebbal in Mysuru. When she learnt about it, she got it rectified, later, without following the norms, he had alleged.</p><p>The ED is conducting an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003).</p>