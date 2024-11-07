MUDA decides to withdraw 50:50 sites once probe is completed

<p>Mysuru: Members of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) unanimously decided to withdraw the sites allotted under 50:50 scheme, once the probe by the one-man judicial commission is completed.</p><p>The members, including people’s representatives, nominated members and officials, held a meeting, under chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy, on Thursday. </p>.Siddaramaiah's appearance for Lokayukta 'match-fixing', hand over MUDA case to CBI for probing: BJP .<p>This is the first meeting of MUDA, after the alleged scam came to light. Reddy has been made in-charge chairman of MUDA as K Marigowda, a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigned on October 16, immediately after Mysuru Dasara celebrations.</p><p>MUDA is in the news over the past few months, after the allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister’s wife B M Parvathi as compensation on a 50:50 basis on an alternative developed land, came under the scanner.</p>.MUDA Scam: Lokayukta grills CM Siddaramaiah for close to two hours.<p>Earlier, on November 1, Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa had hinted that the illegal allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme, in MUDA, would be withdrawn.</p><p>Chamaraja MLA K Harish Gowda informed about the decision of MUDA and said that the process to withdraw the sites, under the 50:50 scheme, would be initiated once the Justice P N Desai Commission Report is received and accepted.</p><p>The judicial inquiry, into the illegalities in MUDA, by retired High Court judge Desai, initiated in July, is expected to cover from 2006 to 2024. It is given six month’s time.</p>.MUDA officials complain about missing CCTV cameras at commissioner's place.<p>The government has listed out eight terms of reference for the commission: How many layouts were formed by MUDA? How much land was used to form layouts without land acquisition and by denotification? How were landowners compensated for their land that was used without acquisition or by denotification? Was such compensation as per law? Was there permission under law to provide alternative sites to those who lost land? Were there illegalities in the allotment of alternative sites? How can illegalities be addressed and lands or compensation be restored to MUDA? Were MUDA’s decisions to allot compensatory sites legal? Were there illegalities in the allotment of CA sites during the said period?</p>