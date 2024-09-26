MUDA 'scam' | ‘Application of mind’ applies to judiciary also: CM Siddaramaiah’s legal advisor after Karnataka HC okays probe

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will challenge the Karnataka High Court’s order against him on the basis of fallacies in the judgement delivered by Justice M Nagaprasanna.

“There are certainly loopholes in the High Court order. Once we move an appeal, I’m confident that the court itself will set right the anomalies,” Siddaramaiah’s legal advisor A S Ponnanna, the Virajpet Congress MLA, said.

Siddaramaiah will decide on the next legal move in a day or two after consulting senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ponnanna said.

In his order Tuesday, Justice Nagaprasanna stated that prima facie there was “stretching of the arms of undue influence and portrays abuse of power of the seat of the chief minister or any other post held by the petitioner (Siddaramaiah)”.

But Ponnanna said no one, including the High Court order, showed what Siddaramaiah’s role was in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.