MUDA 'scam': BJP MLC A H Vishwanath demands CBI inquiry, urges CM Siddaramaiah to return land

No favour

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Vishwanath in an apparent effort to counter the allegation of MUDA Chairman K Marigowda that Vishwanth’s wife Shanthamma is also a beneficiary of MUDA, charged Marigowda of trying to protect Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He also criticised Mysuru district in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa and MLAs K Harish Gowda and Ramesh Bandisiddegowda for convening press meets to claim no irregularity has been committed in MUDA.

Why probe if all is well?

“While the four-member committee is probing the irregularities in MUDA, the Cabinet Minister and ruling party MLAs claim that no wrong has been done in the urban development authority. It amounts to dictating terms to the probe committee. If no wrong has been done, what is the committee probing?” Vishwanath asked.