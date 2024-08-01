MUDA 'scam': Karnataka cabinet asks Governor to withdraw 'show cause notice' to CM Siddaramaiah

The Cabinet pointed out that Gehlot issued the show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah on July 26 even as then Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel had submitted a report to him on the same day on the MUDA case. Siddaramaiah had seven days to reply.

“A notice was issued to the CM in such a hurry...without any investigation or inquiry. This is murder of democracy and the Constitution,” Shivakumar said after chairing his first Cabinet meeting as Siddaramaiah had recused. “We're confident that the Governor will not damage his reputation. Regardless of political pressure...definitely, he will withdraw (the notice),” he added.

Shivakumar said there was nothing illegal in Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi receiving alternative sites from MUDA for “usurping” her land.

“She didn’t ask for sites at any particular locality. What’s illegal here? Isn’t she an independent lady trying to protect her interests? Had she encroached upon someone else’s land? Did the CM influence the process?” he said and maintained that Gehlot has no case to sanction Siddaramaiah’s prosecution.