MUDA scam since five years including BJP’s term: Ex-MP Prathap Simha

Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha, who had stayed away from BJP platforms and media glare, after the recent Lok Sabha elections, said, there have been scams in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) since the last five years, including the term of the BJP government in Karnataka.

Interacting with media persons, here, on Monday, Simha said, it can be recalled that then Mysuru district in-charge Minister V Somanna and then MUDA Commissioner Kantharaju were shunted out when they initiated the process to auction 7,500 sites of MUDA in 2019 to mobilise resources.

Hopes shattered

Simha said, he had hoped that the system in MUDA would be cleaned up, at least by Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister. “However, by seeing the conduct of Siddaramaiah, when the issue came up, I think nothing will come out of the present inquiries into the MUDA scam. It looks like everybody involved in the scam would be safe,” he added.