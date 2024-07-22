MUDA scam since five years including BJP’s term: Ex-MP Prathap Simha

Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha, who had stayed away from BJP platforms and media glare, after the recent Lok Sabha elections, said, there have been scams in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) since the last five years, including the term of the BJP government in Karnataka.
Interacting with media persons, here, on Monday, Simha said, it can be recalled that then Mysuru district in-charge Minister V Somanna and then MUDA Commissioner Kantharaju were shunted out when they initiated the process to auction 7,500 sites of MUDA in 2019 to mobilise resources.
Hopes shattered
Simha said, he had hoped that the system in MUDA would be cleaned up, at least by Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister. “However, by seeing the conduct of Siddaramaiah, when the issue came up, I think nothing will come out of the present inquiries into the MUDA scam. It looks like everybody involved in the scam would be safe,” he added.
“The MUDA scam is big. It is not just around Rs 400 or Rs 500 crore scam. But, it could be around Rs 4,000 crore scam. However, Siddaramaiah does not seem interested in taking the issue to a logical end. Personally, I do not term Siddaramaiah as corrupt. But, his conduct regarding the allotment of 14 sites by MUDA to his wife is disappointing,” Simha said.
“Siddaramaiah is never accused of corruption. Let us assume that there is no fault of Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam. But, once there was an allegation, he should have surrendered the 14 sites in question and should have ordered for an inquiry. However, on the contrary, Siddaramaiah sought Rs 62 crore as compensation from MUDA,” he said.
Simha said, “My opposition to Siddaramaiah is only ideological. I know that Siddaramaiah is not greedy for money, despite me being in a different party. My admiration for the CM has reduced, due to the MUDA scam. He should have ordered for a probe into the scam, including that during the BJP government’s tenure”.
Published 22 July 2024, 13:33 IST