MUDA 'scam': Special court reserves orders on plaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Aug 20

Bengaluru: The special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs on Tuesday heard two private complaints filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy BM and others in relation to the MUDA site allotment scam.
Special court judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat reserved orders to August 20, 2024 on the admissibility of the private complaint filed by one Shehamayi Krishna, a resident of Mysuru. Meanwhile, the court adjourned further hearing in the other complaint filed by social activist TJ Abraham.
The court said the question of prior sanction both under sections 17A and section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has to be answered. The counsel appearing for Shehamayi Krishna submitted that the offences under IPC can be considered by the court.
On the other hand, Abraham claimed that his complaint is on a different footing on facts from the complaint filed by Shehamayi Krishna. He said there was no village by name Kesare in 2004 and even in 2005 when Tahasildar carried out an inspection.
Abraham said that Siddaramaiah had concealed the very information about the lands in his wife’s name in the 2013 election affidavit. The court adjourned further hearing to August 21 as Abraham sought time to place his arguments on the question of prosecution sanction pending before the Governor. Abraham had moved to the Governor seeking prosecution sanction against Siddaramaiah in the case.
Both the complaints primarily pertaining to allotment of 14 compensatory sites in favour of Parvathy BM, wife of Siddaramaiah, in prime locations of Mysuru city, in violation of the rules. It is alleged that though Parvathy had no legal title over 3.16 acres land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk, compensatory sites were allotted to her in developed layouts in the city.
Published 13 August 2024, 17:10 IST