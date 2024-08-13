MUDA 'scam': Special court reserves orders on plaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Aug 20

Bengaluru: The special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs on Tuesday heard two private complaints filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy BM and others in relation to the MUDA site allotment scam.

Special court judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat reserved orders to August 20, 2024 on the admissibility of the private complaint filed by one Shehamayi Krishna, a resident of Mysuru. Meanwhile, the court adjourned further hearing in the other complaint filed by social activist TJ Abraham.

The court said the question of prior sanction both under sections 17A and section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has to be answered. The counsel appearing for Shehamayi Krishna submitted that the offences under IPC can be considered by the court.