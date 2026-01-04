<p>While the grandeur of Hampi’s Virupaksha Temple remains a global magnet, its architectural twin in Mulbagal is not much noticed. </p><p>The 800-year-old Virupaksha Swamy Temple at Virupaksha fort, is ironically situated near the ASI protected Ramalingeshawara group of temples, Avani. This State Protected Monument has become state neglected, with its outer fortifications collapsing and its precincts besieged by invasive vegetation.</p>.<p>Built by the legendary Vijayanagara general Lakkana Dandesha under the reign of Devaraya II, the temple was designed to mirror the Hampi masterpiece. However, the current reality at the site is a far cry from its royal past. Heavy rain triggered the collapse of the outer wall about three years ago, which had already been weakened by unchecked root growth and seepage. The complex also features an inscription from 1481 CE and a mantapa with intricate carvings that are now being choked by weeds.</p>.<p>The plight of the temple has not gone unnoticed by locals. In a rare show of communal responsibility, villagers pooled together Rs 1 lakh to initiate emergency repairs. However, their efforts were stalled by bureaucratic hurdles. “We wanted to save our heritage and use it for community programmes and yearly festivals but were stopped due to lack of official permission,” a resident lamented.</p>.<p>The site is currently a haven for anti-social elements. Due to the lack of proper fencing, lighting and a dedicated security presence, locals report frequent instances of gambling and drinking within the sacred premises. And they alleged that to promote tourism and heritage has become last priority of the authorities.</p>.<p>When contacted, Kolar deputy commissioner confirmed to <span class="italic">DH</span> that he had visited the site but claimed no formal proposal for restoration had reached his desk. “The primary issue is the absence of a dedicated archaeology officer at the district level to coordinate these efforts,” the DC told <span class="italic">DH</span>, adding that any proposal received would be forwarded to the State Archaeology Department.</p>.<p>The temple is architecturally and spiritually unique. It is one of the few shrines, alongside Gokarna, to house two Shivalingas the Atri Linga and the Atma-Linga.</p>