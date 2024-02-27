Multiple prep exams putting lot of stress on kids, say Karnataka private schools

Bengaluru: The private school managements have raised objections to the series of examinations conducted for students of classes 5,8,9,10, 11 and 12.
In a letter to Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said the exams were causing mental and physical stress on students.
“Apart from final exams, there are at least 3 preparatory examinations children are writing, causing physical and mental stress,” said the letter to the minister. The association has expressed concern over rote learning among children.
“Children are studying just for sake of exams. They are not understanding concepts. This is not serving the purpose of quality education,” the letter read.
As explained by the association, apart from preparatory exam conducted by Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board, additional exams are being conducted at the level of block education officers, deputy directors and schools themselves. “The series of exams has forced teachers to finish portions fast, only with exams in mind,” the letter said. The association calls this a violation of child rights.
“Conducting three exams is a violation of child rights and this is forcing children to shift from state board to other boards. We urge the government to reconsider three-exam policy for SSLC and II PU and switch back to two-exam system to maintain quality,” the association said.
This issue was raised in Legislative Council recently, where Marithibbe Gowda demanded that the government withdraw the three-exam system and go back to the two-exam system.
