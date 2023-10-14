Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Murugha seer case: HC grants bail to an accused

The petitioner has also been directed not to tamper with the prosecution witnesses in any manner.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 20:21 IST

Follow Us

The High Court of Karnataka has granted conditional bail to Paramashivaiah, one of the accused in the case registered under the provisions of Pocso, also involving Shivamurthy Murigha Sharanaru, the pontiff of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhan mutt, Chitradurga.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar passed the order and directed the accused in question, to furnish a bail bond for Rs two lakh and two sureties for like sum to the satisfaction of the trial court. The petitioner has also been directed not to tamper with the prosecution witnesses in any manner.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 October 2023, 20:21 IST)
KarnatakaKarnataka High Court

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT