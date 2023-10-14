Murugha seer case: HC grants bail to an accused

The High Court of Karnataka has granted conditional bail to Paramashivaiah, one of the accused in the case registered under the provisions of Pocso, also involving Shivamurthy Murigha Sharanaru, the pontiff of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhan mutt, Chitradurga.
Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar passed the order and directed the accused in question, to furnish a bail bond for Rs two lakh and two sureties for like sum to the satisfaction of the trial court. The petitioner has also been directed not to tamper with the prosecution witnesses in any manner.