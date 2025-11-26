Murugha Sharana’s case verdict today

<p>Chitradurga: The judgment in the first Posco case filed against seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana of the Murugha Mutt will be pronounced on Wednesday. Judge Gangadharappa Hadapad of the Second Additional District and Sessions Court will deliver the order at 11 am. </p>.<p>As directed by the Supreme Court, a detailed trial was conducted in the first of the two Pocso cases registered against the seer.</p>.Karnataka leadership change issue can’t be discussed publicly: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>After hearing the final arguments of the public prosecutor on November 18, the judge had reserved the order.</p>.<p>Advocate C V Nagesh presented arguments on behalf of the seer.</p>