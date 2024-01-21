Muslim woman, Hindu man assaulted by vigilantes in Karnataka's Haveri, 7 held

Byadagi (Haveri district): A Muslim woman and a Hindu man were assaulted and threatened by a group of nine Muslim youths in Byadagi on Friday night. The police have booked nine people and arrested seven.
The suspects are: Abdul Khadar Mudgal, Mansoor Tandoor, Mehboob Khan Badiger, Riyaz Halageri, Alfaz Baligar, Abdul Desur, Khadar Kanake, Salimsab Khazi and Mohammed Ali Halageri.
The victims, both colleagues, were heading to the woman's native Agasanahalli on a bike. The suspects waylaid them and assaulted them. In the complaint, the woman said the accused shoved and slapped her, apart from using abusive language. This is the second such incident in 2 weeks in the district.