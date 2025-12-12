My chair is strong, check yours: CM Siddaramaiah tells Oppn members

<p>Belagavi: The Legislative Council on Thursday witnessed a lighter discussion about the ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>While replying to a question, Siddaramaiah complained to the council secretariat about the chair and said he was not able to stand properly because of the chair and requested to move a bit. Immediately, the Opposition members started pulling his leg by saying, "Your chair is in trouble". But the CM replied in a lighter note and said, "Whenever a chair is in trouble, we should openly tell it. My chair is strong, don't worry. Check your chair."</p>.Karnataka power tussle | No leadership change for now, says Yathindra.<p>Interestingly, Shivakumar was also present in the House and listening to the conversation silently. </p>