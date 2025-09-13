Mystery car parked near DK Shivakumar’s residence traced to ex-MLA

<p>Bengaluru: A car with a fake number plate found near Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar has been traced to former Magadi MLA A Manjunath, police investigations show. </p>.<p>The car was reportedly being used by a Congress worker named Krishnamurthy. </p>.Maddur communal clash | DK Shivakumar accuses BJP of 'divisive politics'.<p>Manu M, a traffic police constable, spotted a white Toyota Fortuner (KA 51 MW 6814) blocking the road at 18th Cross, 7th 'A' Main, on September 7. Evidently, the car had been parked for several hours. </p>.<p>A quick search on the MCCTNS app showed it belonged to an Electronics City resident named H Deepak. When the constable called him up to remove the car, Deepak said his vehicle was in the parking lot outside his house. </p>.<p>A careful examination of the licence plate then revealed the actual number (KA 42 P 6606) hidden beneath. A search on MCCTNS showed it was registered at the Ramanagara Regional Transport Office in the name of the former JD(S) MLA. </p>.<p>Responding to a police notice, the former legislator stated that the car was given to a Congress worker named Krishnamurthy during the 2023 assembly elections and that he continues to use it. </p>