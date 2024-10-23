Mysuru: CFTRI comes up with probiotic carrot nectar, gluten free bread mix

<p>Mysuru: In order to serve the growing consumer demand for healthy yet convenient foods CSIR-CFTRI has launched several new products and technologies to mark its Platinum Jubilee Foundation Day. They have come up with Probiotic carrot nectar, developed gluten free bread premix, instant masala tea premix, process for multigrain waffle and an Ethylene scavenger technology.</p><p>According to CFTRI experts, Probiotic carrot nectar is a vegetable-based beverage developed by incorporating the probiotic bacterium Lactiplantibacillus plantarum MCC5231 in carrot nectar. This can help those who face issues due to dairy-based products like lactose intolerance, milk allergies and so on. This meets the FSSAI’s nectar specification criteria and fulfills more than 50% of daily requirement of Vitamin A. The product was developed by Aditi Goel under the guidance of Attar Singh Chauhan and Prakash M Halami and was funded by DBT, New Delhi.</p>.Swiggy introduces 'Seal' badge for food quality standards among restaurant partners.<p>In order to cater to to the growing demand for gluten free products as well as promoting millet utilization, they have developed a process for production of gluten free bread premix with all essential ingredients using 100% minor millets including proso, foxtail and barnyard. As per experts, this bread has a superior nutritional profile as compared to many gluten free products in the market. The work was funded by MoFPI and executed by the team led by Dr P Prabhasankar, C Soumya C, T Tamilselvan, Crassina Kasar, Sudha ML and Matche RS from the institute. </p><p>Even as Waffles are popular among people of all age groups, in order to improve its nutritional quality, the multigrain waffle has been formulated using whole wheat, pearl millet and finger millet flours with optimal amounts of sugar and fat. It is produced by baking the batter in the waffle machine. As per experts, the multigrain waffle has desirable textures and taste with higher dietary fiber, minerals and lower calorie value as compared to the waffles made of refined wheat flour available in the market. </p><p>They have also developed Instant Masala Tea premix with authentic taste of traditional Indian masala tea with longer shelf life for the convenience of modern life which can be prepared with simple steps. Experts said that, blended with natural ingredients, including premium tea leaves for flavour and mix of aromatic spices such as cardamom, ginger, cloves, and cinnamon. The tea is packaged in single-serving sachets, allowing for quick and easy preparation, without the hassle of brewing and measuring ingredients. To cater to diverse tastes and dietary preferences, they have developed this Instant Masala Tea with a variety of sweeteners, including regular sugar, jaggery, low-calorie sweeteners, and sugar-free options. It is developed by Sachin R Chaudhari, Rajeshwar S Matche, Anisha Biswas. </p><p>They have even come up with Ethylene Scavenger Technology which is sustainable, safe, and cost-effective. As per experts, it is made out of agricultural and industrial waste by-products and it is biodegradable. It is safe and non-toxic, with no contamination like in chemical-based options. It Scavenges ethylene at 187 µL/gram. This technology is developed by Rajeshwar S Matche, Sachin R Chaudhari, Subhash P Pawde, P Suraj.</p><p>P Aahana, a student felt, "Since people are more health and diet conscious these days, these Millet based, gluten free, low calorie products are helpful," she said.</p><p>N P Viju felt that amid busy schedules in the fast world, these instant yet healthy products are convenient. </p>