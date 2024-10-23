Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mysuru: CFTRI comes up with probiotic carrot nectar, gluten free bread mix

According to CFTRI experts, Probiotic carrot nectar is a vegetable-based beverage developed by incorporating the probiotic bacterium Lactiplantibacillus plantarum MCC5231 in carrot nectar.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 16:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 16:39 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruBreadProbioticscarrotscftri

Follow us on :

Follow Us