Mysuru cops file FIR against retired professor K S Bhagwan for remarks on Vokkaligas

There had been widespread protests against Bhagwan condemning his remark on the Vokkaliga community.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 22:03 IST

Mysuru: The Devaraja Police have filed an FIR against retired professor K S Bhagwan for his statement on Vokkaligas during the Mahisha Utsava held in Mysuru on October 13. 

Akhila Karnataka Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha president C G Gangadhar had lodged a complaint against Bhagwan. The FIR has been filed under Section 153 (provocation for riots) and 153A (provoking disharmony between different groups) of the IPC.

(Published 21 October 2023, 22:03 IST)
