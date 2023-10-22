Mysuru cops file FIR against retired professor K S Bhagwan for remarks on Vokkaligas

Mysuru: The Devaraja Police have filed an FIR against retired professor K S Bhagwan for his statement on Vokkaligas during the Mahisha Utsava held in Mysuru on October 13.
Akhila Karnataka Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha president C G Gangadhar had lodged a complaint against Bhagwan. The FIR has been filed under Section 153 (provocation for riots) and 153A (provoking disharmony between different groups) of the IPC.
There had been widespread protests against Bhagwan condemning his remark on the Vokkaliga community.