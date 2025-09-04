<p>Shivamogga: State BJP President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> stated that the Congress-led government has invited booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara festival in Mysuru. But it forgot to extend invitation to Deepa Basti, who translated the work of Banu.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Thursday, he said the government must reveal the reason for not inviting the translator. </p><p>"Deepa Basti, who translated the work 'Eedeya Hanate' has also received the Booker Prize. If Banu is invited, then why is Deepa of the Hindu community not invited," he questioned and demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should answer to this.</p>.Mysuru administration extends formal invitation to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara 2025.<p>"The BJP, along with crores of devotees, is also in favour of justice for death of Soujanya of Dharmasthala. That is why the Dharmasthala Chalo organised by the party was successful. Some people were not allowed to speak to facilitate the participants to return to their hometowns as soon as possible. So the opponents should not give it a different colour to it," Vijayendra added.</p><p>He demanded that if the state government really has a genuine concern for Dharmasthala, it should file an appeal in the court to cancel the bail of Mohammed Sameer, who was at the forefront of tarnishing the name of the state's major pilgrim centre.</p><p>Referring to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remark that Chamundi Hill and Goddess Chamnundi don't not belong to Hindus alone, he asked what message was the Congress veteran trying to convey through this.</p>