Mysuru Literature Festival concludes with release of book on Modi

Mysuru: The two-day Mysuru Literature Festival, which offered a literary feast to Mysureans concluded on Sunday.
The second day the fest featured panel discussions on ancient history, spy, adventure, translation, publication, cinema to online relationships, humour talks, plays, Thaalamaddale and more.
The fest was organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust (MLFCT) and supported by Mysuru Book Clubs-2015.
The book titled “Power within - The leadership of legacy of Narendra Modi" by R Balasubramaniam was released during the event. Author Vikram Sampath described the book as “not a biography of Narendra Modi, but it a leadership paradigm from Indian context.”
Author Deepti Navaratna, who moderated the panel discussion on “Braving to write about icons with millions of followers: challenges and trials” with Balasubramaniam, said that the book reflects Modi’s leadership journey and and provides a road map for those who aspire for a life of public service, she said.
Balasubramaniam spoke about Modi’s spiritual connect and time spent for personal reflection at various places like Ramakrishna Ashrama, influence of RSS background and people like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, inspiration drawn from books like Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads. “Though he has not learnt communication theory in top notch schools like Harvard, the way he connects with people deeply is what makes a difference,” Balasubramaniam said.
The book mirrors fifty years of Modi’s public life and explores how he discovered his purpose to serve people. “This book is a real life case study. It encapsulates Indian vision of good ruler, reflects an example of good leadership. It is a ‘do it yourself’ kit on leadership, he said.
Founder and CEO of Excelsoft Technologies, Sudhanva Dhananjaya received the first copy of the book. Founder chairperson of MLFCT and curator of ML Fest-2024 Shubha Sanjay Urs, joint secretary C R Hanumath, trustee Suchita Sanjay and other members of MLFCT and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 were present.
Published 07 July 2024, 23:43 IST