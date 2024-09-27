Mysuru Lokayukta police yet to file FIR in MUDA case; complainant seeks CBI probe amid high drama

Mysuru: The Lokayukta Police did not register a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the alleged MUDA scam on Thursday too.
The special court for cases involving elected representatives, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, ordered an investigation by Karnataka Lokayukta Mysuru, against Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi and others in the alleged MUDA site allotment case.
The court directed the Lokayukta police to investigate based on a complaint filed by Mysuru-based activist Snehamayi Krishna.
When contacted, Lokayukta SP T J Udesh told DH that he was attending a workshop in Bengaluru. He is yet to receive the court order, he said.
Meanwhile, high drama prevailed at the Lokayukta office in the city as complainant Krishna condemned the alleged delay in registering the FIR.
He alleged that Lokayukta comes under the state government and hence, an impartial probe is not possible.
“So there should be a CBI investigation. I will continue to fight until it reaches a logical end. Although I sought police protection, a month ago, I am yet to get it. I demand the CM’s resignation,” he said.
The Congress leaders, including M Lakshmana and H V Rajeev, rushed to the Lokayukta office and urged the Lokayukta officials to lodge a complaint against JD(S) and BJP workers, for allegedly obstructing their duty and forcing them to file an FIR against the CM, from Wednesday.
Special court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat has directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation in the case under CrPC section 156(3).
He has directed to conduct a probe for offences punishable under IPC sections 120B, 166, 403, 406, 420, 426, 465, 468, 340, 351; sections 9 and 13 of Prevention Of Corruption (PC) Act; sections 3, 53 and 54 of Prohibition Of Benami Property Transactions Act; and sections 3 and 4 of Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.
Published 27 September 2024, 02:54 IST