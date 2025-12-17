Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

'Aspiring Mysuru' exhibition to be held for three days from December 18

Providing details on the exhibition, organiser Vaneesha Gupta said this will be a rich and interactive platform for the citizens of Mysuru.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:37 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

Follow us on :

Follow Us