<p>Mysuru: 'Aspiring Mysuru', a mega exhibition, will be held in the cultural capital of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a> for three days, starting from December 18.</p><p>The exhibition, at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds, behind the Old Deputy Commissioner's office in Mysuru, is being organised under the leadership of Member of Parliament for Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.</p>.Winter chill sets in, temperature dips in heritage city Mysuru.<p>Wadiyar said, the exhibition is a platform to create awareness about the Central government schemes. “The people can get information on various Central government schemes, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and awareness regarding the Viksit Bharat 2047, as well as innovations and contributions,” he said.</p><p>Providing details on the exhibition, organiser Vaneesha Gupta said this will be a rich and interactive platform for the citizens of Mysuru.</p><p>“Comprehensive information will be available on the progress and schemes in the fields of Science and Technology; electronics and information technology; environment, forest, and climate change; health; ports; mining; handicrafts; and textiles,” he said.</p><p>The exhibition will be for three days, from 10 am to 5.30 pm on each day. Entry is free.</p>