<p>Mysuru: Farmers' Dasara became a forum to inspire farmers by felicitating eleven progressive farmers, besides seminars on advanced farm techniques and expo to throw light on government programmes, latest farm technologies at J K ground in Mysuru on Friday morning.</p><p>Donning green peta Agriculture minister N Chaluvarayaswamy inaugurated the event by crushing paddy traditionally using 'Vonake', and also by spreading 'hombaale' (flower spathe) of Coconut tree. </p>.Srirangapatna Dasara takes off with Jamboo Savari.<p>Minister Chaluvarayaswamy said that instead of waiving off farm loans by spending money to help only a few farmers who avail loans, they are spending money for comprehensive development of all people through successful implementation of guarantee schemes with the leadership and financial expertise of CM Siddaramaiah. Other States which copied these guarantee schemes have not been successful in implementing them.</p><p>He explained about various programmes of the State Government for farmers including subsidies to buy farm machinery with advanced technologies. He said that they have received an invitation from an international forum to present a session on Krishi bhagya scheme as a model for other Countries to incorporate during a conference in Rome, Italy. Karnataka is the only State with all 56 soil testing labs having NABL certificates, he said. </p>.The long life of the Dasara fair.<p>He inspired farmers by saying most political leaders and achievers are from Agri background with their forefathers being farmers. He called on farmers to utilise the benefits of the government, take guidance from officials of the agriculture department, adopt integrated comprehensive farming, use high yielding breeds of seeds for cultivation to reap good benefits. He even advised them to use advanced farm technologies for removal of weeds and for harvesting which reduces wastage and even labour cost, Chaluvarayaswamy said. </p><p>Along with minister Chaluvarayaswamy, Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa; Minister K Venkatesh, MLA K Harishgowda, MLC K Shivakumar, Vice President of guarantee schemes implementation committee, Pushpa Amarnath honored 11 progressive famers. Those farmers include Muddaramegowda, Mahesha, Marankaiah, H S Mahadevaiah, Ravi, Manjula, Mahendra, Shivaramegowda, Deepika, Maakanayaka and Maadegowda. </p><p>B M Veeregowda Professor of Microbiology department of Veterinary college, Hebbal spoke on importance of various vaccines for cattle mainly for lumpy skin disease and precautionary measures to be followed. He advised them to ensure that even a single cattle doesn't miss vaccines so that it doesn't get infected and spread it among others. They should avoid taking infected cattle to fairs to prevent the spread of infection. Expert on diseases among plants R N Pushpa spoke on maintenance of pests and diseases among agricultural crops. Dr R Siddappa, assistant professor at college of horticulture, Yelwala, spoke on advanced techniques in coconut farming, maintenance of pests and diseases among them. </p><p>Farmers even sat back and enjoyed cultural programmes including folk songs by Manjesh Channapura, Sugama Sangeetha by Sumanth Vasishta and team.</p>.Teachers upset as Karnataka's Social & Educational Survey disrupts Dasara holiday plans.<p>Dollu kunitha by women of Neralu team enthralled them. Jahnavi, a private bank employee who was part of the teams, said that they are happy to learn and present unique art which is mainly practiced by families of traditional folk artists, mainly men. They have also learnt Kamsaale, she said. </p><p>The venue was decorated with Agricultural products like stem of banana plant, an attractive Rangoli design of farmer ploughing, created with millets like Ragi and pulses.</p><p>Prior to the stage event minister Chaluvarayaswamy launched farmers' darasa procession at north gate of Mysuru Palace and rided on bullock carts along with, MLAs K Harishgowda and Ravishankar in procession. Several farmers marched along with bullock carts, folk cultural troupes like dollu kunitha, gaarudi gombe, pooja kunitha till J K ground.</p><p>Joint director of Agriculture department and working President of Farmers' dasara sub committee K H Ravi, Deputy secretary (development) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and Deputy special officer Bhimappa Ka Laali Deputy special officer were present.</p>