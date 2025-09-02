<p>In a light-hearted exchange, Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Monday asked President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> if she knew Kannada, during her visit to the state for the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) diamond jubilee celebrations in Mysuru. </p><p>Later, while she was addressing the gathering, she admitted she did not know the language, but would make all efforts to learn it.</p><p>"I would like to tell the honourable Chief Minister that although Kannada is not my mother tongue, I deeply cherish all the languages, cultures, and traditions of my country. I hold great respect and regard for each of them," she said.</p>.'It is beyond religious faiths': Siddaramaiah justifies Banu Mushtaq's selection for Dasara inauguration.<p>Her response came after the Chief Minister's address in Kannada during which he asked the dignitaries at the event if they could understand the language. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/president-murmu-calls-for-innovation-alongside-compassion-for-welfare-of-needy-at-aiish-diamond-jubilee-celebrations-3707281">The President </a> was in Mysuru for the AIISH's diamond jubilee, where she emphasised on technological advancements and called for "innovation with compassion" for the welfare of the needy. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-lauds-services-of-mysurus-aiish-3707430">Siddaramaiah also acknowledged and applauded</a> AIISH's development over the decades. </p><p>“Rs 32 crore is earmarked in the 2024-25 Budget, under ‘Shravana Sanjeevini’ scheme, for cochlear implantation among the speech and hearing impaired children, belonging to economically backward families,” he said at the event.</p>