Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asks President Murmu, 'Do you know Kannada?'; she responds

In response, while addressing the gathering at AIISH, Murmu admits she does not know the language, but will make all efforts to learn it
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 06:14 IST
Karnataka NewsDroupadi MurmuSiddaramaiahMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us