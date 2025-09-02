<p>Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has imposed a fine of Rs 102 crore on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case, DRI sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Along with her, three others were also imposed hefty fine of over Rs 50 crore.</p>.DGP Ramachandra Rao, who was sent on compulsory leave after Ranya case, called back .<p>The DRI officials on Tuesday served the penalty notice running 2,500 pages to the actress and others presently in the Bengaluru Central Jail.</p>.<p>According to sources in the DRI, the actress was caught with 14.8 kg gold on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on her arrival from Dubai.</p>.<p>Rao is the step-daughter of Director General of Police rank officer K Ramachandra Rao. </p>