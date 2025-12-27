<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought a report on the helium cylinder blast incident reported from Mysuru.</p>.Cylinder blast near Mysuru Palace: NIA team to visit explosion site as death toll rises to three.<p>He told reporters here on Friday, "In the incident, a man from Lucknow, who was selling the balloons, has died. There are no regulations for such small roadside vendors. In the interest of tourists, I will discuss the issue of such regulatory mechanisms with the Tourism Department."</p>