<p>Despite growing awareness about environmental pollution and a nearly 10% surge in firecracker prices, Mysuru’s demand for crackers continues to sparkle. This year, over 15 new varieties have hit the market, adding to the festive buzz.</p><p>According to N. Sudarshan, a large-scale cracker dealer, the city currently has about seven major wholesalers and around 100 temporary stalls. “When I started 30 years ago, there were barely 20 types of crackers. Now, we have more than 200, including 15 new ones this year. Kids who are glued to screens all year come out and burst crackers—it’s a once-a-year joy tied to tradition and culture,” he said, adding that only green crackers are being sold.</p><p>Dealers claim these “green” crackers are manufactured in Sivakasi by producers registered with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). With verified QR codes and NEERI’s logo, they are said to be free from harmful chemicals and emit minimal pollution.</p>.UP: Massive blaze at firecracker market in Fatehpur guts 65 shops, crackers worth crores destroyed.<p>Following Supreme Court guidelines, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has urged people to burst crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm and avoid those exceeding noise levels of 125 decibels.</p><p>Meanwhile, K.R. Hospital has set up special wards to treat possible eye and burn injuries during the festival. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) officials have also advised people to take precautions while using serial light sets and to stay away from electric wires while lighting crackers.</p><p>Aahana Ram, a homemaker, urged residents to be mindful of pollution and the well-being of others. “People should consider senior citizens, pregnant women, and pets when bursting crackers,” she said.</p><p>She added that the district administration could have hosted a drone show or pyro-light display at Bannimantap Grounds during Deepavali. “It would’ve brought everyone together for a grand, eco-friendly celebration and reduced pollution levels,” she suggested.</p>