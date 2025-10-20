<p>Kalaburagi: The suspension of flight services from Kalaburagi airport has put the spotlight on the struggles of regional airports in the state following the end of the UDAN scheme, while raising a question mark over the future of new ones announced in Vijayapura, Raichur, Hassan and other cities.</p><p>Total aircraft movement from Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Mysuru and Belagavi airports plummeted by more than 60%, from 13,180 in 2021-22 to 5,372 in 2024-25. The movement of passengers also witnessed a decline, from 4,89,040 to 3,34,213 during this period.</p><p>The expiry of the Centre's Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme in 2021 is being cited as the main reason for the drop in traffic. </p><p>For the business community and other frequent fliers in Kalaburagi, the end of flight services between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru from Oct 8 has come as a shock. Leaders from the region argue that the absence of air connectivity will affect growth.</p><p>"There is enough passenger traffic from Kalaburagi to operate the flights. But airlines companies are not providing flight service at convenient times, forcing the passengers to switch to trains including Vande Bharat Express. Elected representatives from the region should exert pressure on both airline companies and the civil aviation ministry to operate flights," Sharanabasappa Pappa, Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries president, said.</p><p>Airport director Kishore Killampalli said flight services were withdrawn as airline companies cited lack of passenger traffic. </p>.<p>The situation is not that rosy in Belagavi as well. Airport Director S Tyagarajan said that of a total of 13 routes awarded to the airport under the UDAN scheme, only four - routes of Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Mumbai - are currently operational.</p>.<p>The rest were withdrawn by the airline companies after the expiry of three-year tenure, he said, adding that airlines have diverted their flights to airports where the scheme is operational. </p>.Power bank catches fire on board Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane at Delhi airport; all passengers safe.<p>Hubballi Airport Director Rupesh Kumar said the number of passenger movements has held steady despite a reduction in flight operations post-UDAN.</p>.<p>"Flights are being operated to five cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru at present. We are expecting more flights after the construction of a new terminal on 20,000 square meters, which is four times the size of the existing one. Flight services to Delhi and Pune have become successful even after the end of the scheme in 2021", he said.</p>.<p>At Shivamogga airport, where UDAN scheme is operational, the number of flights has jumped to 1,400 during 2025-26 in just one year from 817 in 2024-25. Star Air and SpiceJet are operating flights to Tirupati, Goa, Hyderabad and Chennai under the UDAN scheme by availing subsidies. </p>.<p>Flights from Bidar to Bengaluru resumed from April 2025. The service was initially suspended in December 2023 but has been relaunched with support from the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme from the government.</p>.<p>National Industries & Commerce Committee district president Amarnath Patil has written a letter to the minister of civil aviation stating that air connectivity is essential from Kalaburagi airport as per the special status accorded to Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371-J of the Constitution. </p>.<p>"Kalaburagi airport has state-of-the-art facilities. However, the cancellation of flights has severely affected connectivity, economic growth, regional development and tourism", he added.</p>.<p>Kalaburagi airport is now confined only to pilot training. Two private institutes are providing training to around 200 students at the airport. Around 30 Kalaburagi airport staff members are engaged in maintenance of the runway and other facilities.</p>