Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Turbulence hits Karnataka’s regional airports as flight services dip post-UDAN

At Shivamogga airport, where UDAN scheme is operational, the number of flights has jumped to 1,400 during 2025-26 in just one year from 817 in 2024-25.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 21:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 21:27 IST
Karnataka NewsairportsUDANFlight services

Follow us on :

Follow Us