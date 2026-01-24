Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Hassan convention held to revive JD(S): H D Deve Gowda

He was speaking to media persons after offering puja to family deity at Deveshwara temple in his native Haradanahalli of Holenarsipur taluk of Hassan district
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 09:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruHassanHD Devegowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us