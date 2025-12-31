Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Heritage city Mysuru gears up to usher in the new year

Organisers have introduced special packages ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 5,999, offering several activities for couples, ladies and even families.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 09:55 IST
Karnataka NewsNew YearMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us