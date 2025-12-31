<p>Mysuru: Heritage city <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>is all set to celebrate the arrival of New year with a bang on Wednesday night. </p><p>Several star category hotels, resorts in and around the city have arranged special events packed with music, dance, food and fun to usher in the new year. They have planned intimate gatherings to extravagant parties for people of all age groups amid festive decor and vibrant lighting. </p><p>Organisers have introduced special packages ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 5,999, offering several activities for couples, ladies and even families. </p>.As Bengaluru counts down to New Year’s Eve, doctors warn of alcohol risks.<p>Hotels and resorts are offering unlimited buffets with curated menu, and candle light tables under the sky in open air venues. They have also planned immersing musical programmes, from retro to hip hop DJ music, and live concerts by playback singers. A range of performances from Chande Mela to Bhangra have been organised. </p><p>Mysore Hotel Owners' Association President C Narayangowda said, "All 10,500 rooms in twenty five-star category hotels and 400 hotels and lodges, are 100 per cent occupied from December 24. They are booked till January 2."</p><p>Further, arrangements have been made for family entertainment including stand up comedies, fun games, countdown events, and mid night fireworks shows. </p><p>Some have also set up mini flea markets, kids' carnivals, fashion shows and face painting, besides special attractive menus for children from cotton candies to golgappas.</p><p>Amid winter weather with temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius, serene ambiance, tourists have thronged Mysuru in large numbers.</p><p>"There are about 30 resorts around Kabini backwaters and Bandipur Tiger Reserve and even they are 100 per cent occupied. At least 20 star category hotels and about 25 clubs including Cosmopolitan club, Heritage club, Sports Club, Golf club in Mysuru have arranged events to welcome the new year. Hotels and restaurants have planned special curated menus for December 31," he added. </p><p>They are spending the vacation by visiting Chamundi Hill, Palace, Zoo, Dasara Exhibition, among other attractions. Many people have even booked tickets in advance to attend these events on Wednesday night. </p>.New Year fiesta in Bengaluru: From traffic curbs to extended metro timings, here's all you need to know.<p>Former Vice President of Karnataka Tourism Forum M Ravi said, "In order to compensate for the Safari ban in Bandipur and Kabini backwaters belt, resorts are offering several attractive events, activities and services like spa. They are even taking people on Safaris to Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu and Wayanad region in Kerala." </p><p>"Mainly tourists are coming now for relaxation and to enjoy vacation. Due to the Safari ban, people are even diverted to beach side resorts in the Coastal region and resorts amid nature in Malnad regions. The cost of all resorts has gone up by at least 20 per cent compared to previous year," he added. </p><p>"Due to demand and peak tourists' season, all the resorts are charging 30 to 40 per cent extra than normal rates," said Adithi P, a tourist. </p><p>"Cloud kitchens are also receiving good bookings in advance for families, friends who plan to celebrate the new year at home. We are expecting 100 to 150% extra orders for parcels in bulk quantities on December 31" said Vijay Kumar S Shetty, owner of a cloud kitchen.</p><p>"Cake shops, bakeries, and sweet stalls have also received good bookings. They are offering good discounts," said Ahana P.</p><p><strong>New Year celebrations at Palace premises to be held with all precautions</strong> </p><p>In wake of the blast of a cylinder used to fill balloons on Jayamarthanda gate of Mysuru Palace last week, Mysuru Palace board has taken all necessary precautions along with Police to host new year celebrations at Palace premises on December 31. </p><p>There will be a Karnataka and English police band concert between 11 pm to 12 am and fireworks from 12am to 12.15am at the backdrop of illuminated Mysuru Palace, said Palace Board Deputy Director, T S Subramanya.</p><p>Meanwhile Mysuru City Police led by Police Commissioner Seema Latkar have also stepped up security measures for safe and peaceful New year celebrations. They have even issued several guidelines to be followed by hoteliers and even the general public. </p>