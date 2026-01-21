Karnataka govt finally gets candidates for VC’s post in Gangubai Hangal music varsity

<p>Bengaluru: Finally, the state government has got a panel of eligible candidates to fill the vice-chancellor’s post at Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in Mysuru.</p>.<p>The post of vice-chancellor (VC) was vacant since January 2025 when the tenure of the previous VC ended. Though the higher education department invited applications twice, no eligible candidates had applied. However, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sud hakar on Tuesday said that the government had got a panel of three names. “We have received a panel of names but objections have been raised for the names recommended for the post. We will verify and finalise the eligible candidate from the panel,” he said.</p>.Musical tribute to Gangubai Hangal.<p class="bodytext">All other varisities have got new VCs except Gangubai Hangal University, the minister added. It can be recalled that Sudhakar had expressed disappointment over not getting eligible candidates to fill the post of vice-chancellor. He made this statement on the floor of the House and had given the example of Gangubai Hangal University.</p>