Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Karnataka govt finally gets candidates for VC’s post in Gangubai Hangal music varsity

The post of vice-chancellor (VC) was vacant since January 2025 when the tenure of the previous VC ended.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 01:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 01:11 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us